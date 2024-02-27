Mega Millions Drawing Reaches $563M; 8th Highest Jackpot In Game's History

The last major Mega Millions win was on Dec. 8, 2023, when two people in California matched all six numbers. Since then, the jackpot has grown to $563 million, the eighth highest in Mega Millions history, according to a news release.

But that doesn't mean there aren't winners. More than 1 million winning tickets were sold on Friday, Feb. 23, ranging from a few dollars to $50,000 in value.

If no one wins the $563 million jackpot — an estimated cash value of $266.1 million — the pool will grow. Mega Millions is the only nationwide lottery to have paid jackpots of $1 billion or more.

Mega Millions tickets are $2, and the drawing is at 11 p.m.

