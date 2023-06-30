Medical Emergency Causes Hudson Valley Crash, 1 Critical, Police Say

The incident took place in Ulster County around 9 a.m., Wednesday, June 28 on Route 9W in Saugerties.

Saugerties police responded to a 911 call reporting a personal injury motor vehicle crash, involving two vehicles that had collided on route 9W, in Saugerties, said Saugerties Police Chief Joesph Sinagra.

Upon arrival, officers found a man still in one of the two vehicles. The man, later identified as Joseph O. Patterson, of New York City, was unconscious, the chief said.

Paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance treated Patterson at the scene and then transported him to the Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston.

An investigation established that Patterson was driving a 2020 Subaru Forrester north on Route 9W, when it appears he suffered a medical emergency, causing him to lose control of his vehicle, Sinagra said.

Sinagra said Patterson’s vehicle struck the bridge guardrail, causing the vehicle to veer into oncoming traffic, striking a 2019 Hyundai Kona, being driven by 21-year-old Alexandra Richard of Saugerties, who was not injured in the crash.

At this time Patterson remains in the Health Alliance Hospital, listed in critical condition.

