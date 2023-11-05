Massive Eye Drop Recall Expands: 3 New Products Added As List Hits 29; Here's New Rundown

The now 29 products are from these brands: CVS Health, Leader (Cardinal Health), Rugby (Cardinal Health), Rite Aid, Target Up&Up, and Velocity Pharma.

The alert comes after FDA investigators found bacterial contamination in critical drug production areas of a manufacturing facility.

The list the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provided late last month five Cardinal Health, Inc. products branded as Leader. The list has been updated to include a sixth product and can be viewed here in this link from the FDA.

Additionally, Harvard Drug Group LLC also initiated a voluntary nationwide recall for all lots of two Rugby Laboratories brand eye drops. Info on those two brands, including product label can be viewed here.

For the complete list of all 29 products, view this page on the FDA website.

Those who have signs or symptoms of an eye infection after using these products should talk to their healthcare provider or seek medical care immediately, the FDA said.

CVS, Rite Aid, and Target are removing the products from their store shelves and websites. Products branded as Leader, Rugby, and Velocity may still be available to purchase in stores and online and should not be purchased.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail, or by fax.

Complete and submit the report online at fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm.

To obtain a form by regular mail or fax, download a form available at fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.