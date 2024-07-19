Mass Global Tech Outage Grounds Flights, Causes Chaos With Banks, Stock Markets, Media

Banks, stock markets, and media outlets are also being affected on Friday morning, July 19.

An update by cybersecurity technology company CrowdStrike appears to be the cause of device outages for millions of Microsoft Windows device users.

Several major US air carriers, including Delta, United, and Spirit are under a full ground stop, according to the FAA.

"Several airlines have requested FAA assistance with ground stops until the issue is resolved," the agency said.

Microsoft has said it is taking "mitigation action" to deal with "the lingering impact" of the outage.

Outages first began being reported around 3:30 a.m. Eastern time Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.