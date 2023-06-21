Marie Callender's Recalls Frozen Product Brand Due To Possible Contamination

Conagra Brands announced that it is recalling 2,717 pounds of frozen beef shepherd's pie products under the Marie Callender's banner that could feature clear, flexible plastic as an unexpected side dish, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Recalled products were produced on Wednesday, March 1 with a lot code of 5006306020, "Best By" date of Feb. 24, 2024, and a case code of 2113100032.

They were sent to distribution centers before being sent out to retailers nationwide.

According to FSIS, the issue was discovered when the agency received multiple complaints of clear, plastic pieces inside the meals, prompting the recall.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from anyone eating the Marie Callender products. Anyone who may have the products in their freezer has been instructed to throw it away or return it.

