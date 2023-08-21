Man, Woman Burned In Orange County House Fire Airlifted To Hospital

The blaze broke out in Orange County around 4:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 21, on Overlook Drive in Campbell Hall.

According to Chief Mark Ballard of the Campbell Hall Fire Department, the two residents were found on the front porch when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Both had serious burns and were airlifted to Westchester Medical Center, the chief said.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found flames shooting through the roof of the home.

Ballard said firefighters, with the help of mutual aid departments the flames were quickly extinguished.

The home is uninhabitable, Ballard said.

An investigation is underway.

The condition of the injured residents was not known.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

