Man Steals Credit Cards, Charges Over $2K To Them At Best Buy In Rockland: Police

The theft was originally reported to Yorktown Police on Saturday, June 10, when a victim told the department that a purse containing multiple credit cards had been stolen from their vehicle.

According to the department, one of the victim's credit cards was then used to buy $2,664.04 in electronics at a Best Buy in Rockland County located in the Palisades Mall in West Nyack.

An investigation then identified the suspect as 27-year-old Gabriel Frias Gil of Yonkers.

Weeks later, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, Westchester County Police took Gil into custody on an unrelated charge and transported him to Yorktown Police headquarters for processing.

There, he was charged with first-degree identity theft, a felony, and arraigned in court. He was then released on his own recognizance.

Gil will again appear in court on Thursday, Aug. 3.

