Man Stabbed During Rockland Attack, Suspect On Run, Police Say

The incident took place in Rockland County around 9:40 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 5 in Spring Valley.

According to Det. Yakov Polowin, of the Spring Valley Police, officers responded to the report of a fight at the Alizeh Food Mart, located at 22 North Main St.

When officers arrived, they located a Spring Valley resident with a severe laceration to his neck, Polowin said.

Officers rendered first aid to the victim, who was not identified, until the arrival of Rockland Paramedics and Spring Hill Ambulance. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in stable condition, Polowin added.

The investigation, which is still active, revealed that the suspect fled prior to the officers getting to the scene, police said.

The Spring Valley Police Department is asking anyone with information to please send an email to Tips@villagespringvalley.org or call 845-356-7400.

"This appears to be an isolated incident and we do not have any information that there is a heightened risk to the general public at this time," Polowin said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

