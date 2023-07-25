Man Shot Dead By Cop: Full Bodycam Footage Of Hudson Valley Incident Released By NY AG

The body-worn camera footage, released by the Attorney General's Office's Office of Special Investigation on Tuesday, July 25, depicts the shooting of 37-year-old New Rochelle resident Jerrel Garris in an incident that happened on Monday, July 3.

According to authorities, on the day of the shooting, around 4:30 p.m., a grocery store in New Rochelle at 33 Lincoln Ave. reported a theft to police and gave officers a description of the suspect. Officers then found a man matching this description, Garris, on Lincoln Avenue near North Avenue and proceeded to confront him.

During the confrontation, Garris allegedly grabbed an officer's gun to try and remove it from the holster. This led to Detective Steven Conn shooting Garris with one round from his department-issued firearm.

Garris was then taken to Westchester Medical Center and later died from his injuries on Monday, July 10.

The footage released by the Attorney's General Office depicts the shooting in its entirety. The New Rochelle Police Department had previously released footage, but the video had been cut off right before the shooting occurred.

The three videos are taken from Conn and the other two officers who were involved in the incident, identified as New Rochelle officers Kari Bird and Gabrielle Chavarry.

The footage can be viewed by clicking here.

The Office of Special Investigation (OSI) released the videos in order to follow Attorney General Letitia James' directive that camera footage obtained by her office during an OSI investigation be released publicly to increase trust and transparency, officials said.

Garris's family had previously urged New Rochelle Police to release the full footage of the shooting after his death.

The incident is still under investigation by the OSI, which assesses every incident where a police officer may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. The office investigates when an assessment determines that an officer may have caused the death, officials said.

The release of the footage is not an expression of opinion as to the guilt or innocence of any party in a criminal matter, the Attorney General's Office said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

