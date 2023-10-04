Man Sentenced For Hammer Attack Of Hudson Valley Teen

Orange County resident Shawn Beach, age 43, of Port Jervis was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 3 to 30 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for the Dec. 2022 crime.

Beach, who was convicted in July by a jury, had a prior violent felony conviction from 2003, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

As alleged at trial, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, Beach swung a hammer in the direction of a woman in a residence in the city of Port Jervis.

The woman’s 18-year-old son, upon hearing his mother scream, rushed downstairs to her aid. Beach then turned to the teen and struck him in the head with the hammer, fracturing his skull, court documents show.

The teen was treated at Westchester Medical Center for life-threatening injuries but survived.

Hoovler thanked the City of Port Jervis Police Department for their investigation and the arrest of Beach.

“This violent recidivist was appropriately punished for his horrific actions,” said Hoovler. “Domestic violence has life-changing consequences and the victims in this case are to be praised for their bravery in coming forward. I also commend the dedication of the police and prosecutors whose hard work resulted in the conviction."

