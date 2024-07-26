Man Robs Hudson Valley Burger King After Coupon Is Rejected, Police Say

The incident occurred in Ulster County at the Burger King on Route 9W in Highland on Sunday, July 21, around 6:45 p.m.

According to Lloyd Police Chief James Janso, the man entered the restaurant after an argument at the drive-thru window over a coupon or the cost of his meal, pushed the clerk to the floor, and stole their cell phone before breaking open the cash register and making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Janso said the man jumped in a white Toyota Corolla and fled south on Route 9W.

The suspect is described as being a Hispanic or light-skinned Black male between 20 and 30 years old.

The man is facing charges of robbery, assault, grand larceny, and other charges, Janso said.

Lloyd Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area or witnessed the robbery to contact the Town of Lloyd Police at 845-691-6102.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.