Man Rides Bike To Hudson Valley Bridge, Jumps To His Death

The incident occurred in Ulster County around 6 p.m. on the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge on Wednesday, July 10.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, a witness told investigators the man was riding his bike across the bridge when he stopped near the mid-span, got off the bike, and jumped.

The State Police Underwater Recovery Team is working to recover his body, Nevel said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

