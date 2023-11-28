22-Year-Old Pulled From River In Hudson Valley Remembered As 'Loving Son, Brother, Friend'

West Harrison resident Jan Carlos Yepes-Perafan, age 22, was found dead in the Byram River in Port Chester on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 26 after going missing early Thursday morning, Nov. 23, according to Port Chester Police.

Yepes-Perafan had last been seen on Thursday around 3:45 a.m. as he was leaving McShane's Bar at 123 North Main St. (Route 1) in Port Chester. After failing to return home or contact family or friends, an intense three-day search ultimately resulted in the discovery of his body in the river.

Following his tragic death, Yepes-Perafan's community is pulling together to mourn his loss and also support his grieving parents, Gloria Perafan and Carlos Yepes. As part of this, a vigil honoring Yepes-Perafan's memory was held at the Port Chester Marine on Monday night, Nov. 27.

Additionally, a GoFundMe fundraiser page to raise money for Gloria and Carlos has been started by Yepes-Perafan's friend, Cindy Neese, who called him a "loving son, brother, friend, and co-worker, with a charming personality and smile."

"Our hearts are broken for Jan Carlo's parents, Gloria and Carlos! We are hoping to raise money to cover the cost of funeral expenses, and to let Gloria and Carlos know that their son was loved by many, and will forever leave a void in so many lives," Neese wrote on the page.

Only days after being created, the fundraiser has already raised nearly $17,000, surpassing the original goal of $15,000.

The news of Yepes-Perafan's death also garnered a comment from Harrison Mayor Richard Dionisio.

"Jan Carlo Yepes was a young man who will be missed by many," Dionisio said, adding, "We can all feel the tragedy of his loss, and the joy of his life will not be forgotten."

Dionisio also told Yepes-Perafan's parents that they would not face their grief alone.

"Your community stands with you in solidarity and the Town is prepared to provide support in whatever you may need," Dionisio said.

Those wishing to contribute to the GoFundMe page can do so by clicking here.

The investigation into Yepes-Perafan's death is still ongoing, and authorities said that no foul play is currently suspected. The Westchester County Medical Examiner will be determining his official cause of death.

