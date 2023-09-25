Man Nabbed With Gun, Ammo After Running Red Light In Rockland, Police Say

The stop took place in Rockland County in New City around 1:30 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 22 on N. Main Street.

Javier A. Ordonez, of Hollywood, Florida, was stopped by Clarkstown Police for failing to stop at a right light, said Det. Norm Peters of the Clarkstown Police.

During the stop, the officer asked Ordonez if he had any weapons, and he said yes he had a gun in the console of the vehicle and two bags of ammo on the floorboard of the passenger seat, Peters said.

Clark said once the gun was recovered, an investigation found that he was not licensed in New York to carry a weapon.

Ordonez was charged with felony criminal possession of a firearm and felony criminal possession of a firearm second-degree. He was also charged issued several vehicle and traffic infractions

He was arraigned in Clarkstown Court where bail was set for $10,000 cash, $25,000 bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.