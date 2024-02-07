Fair 48°

SHARE

Man Nabbed For Holding Knife To Face Of Clerk In Region To Rob Convenience Store

A 37-year-old man from the region was nabbed for an alleged armed robbery in which he held a knife in the face of a convenience store employee as he and another man stole money and cigarettes.

The store that was allegedly robbed.&nbsp;

The store that was allegedly robbed. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

Sullivan County resident Bryan E. Robinson, age 37, of Monticello was arrested on Monday, Feb. 5 for the robbery that took place on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at the Citgo convenience store located at 41 Forestburgh Road in the Village of Monticello.

Robinson was arrested as a result of an ongoing investigation into an armed robbery that found he and the second man entered the convenience store and stole $591 on cash and $975 worth of cigarettes while Robinson held a knife to the face of the store clerk, said Acting Chief Lt. Mark Johnstone.

Robinson was seen walking on Clinton Avenue at 3:15 p.m. Monday and taken into custody by Monticello Police. 

He was additionally wanted on a state parole absconder warrant. Robinson is currently on parole for a prior 2010 robbery in Orange County.

Robinson was charged with:

  • Robbery
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Grand larceny

He was remanded to the Sullivan Court Jail without bail pending further court action.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE