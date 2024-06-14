Man Nabbed For Burglary After Returning To Crime Scene In Hudson Valley, Police Say

The burglary happened in Putnam County on Saturday, June 8, when a Mahopac resident told officers that a man had been seen on his Ring camera trying to break into his home, according to Carmel Police.

Authorities soon responded to the home and found a broken window where the suspect had been able to get inside.

Officers then searched the residence and began canvassing the neighborhood while detectives processed the scene for evidence.

While police were still inside the house, the suspect, identified as Peekskill resident Stalin Caguana Uzho, again entered the residence and seemed to be startled by the officers' presence, the department said.

Investigators soon realized that Caguana Uzho was in fact the suspect and had returned to the home to retrieve property he had left behind by accident.

Police also determined that Caguana Uzho had two outstanding criminal contempt charges in Carmel related to two previous domestic incidents, according to authorities.

Caguana Uzho was then taken to police headquarters for processing and charged with:

Second-degree burglary, a felony;

Criminal mischief;

Larceny;

Criminal possession of stolen property.

After his arrest, Caguana Uzho was arraigned in Carmel Town Court and remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility in lieu of $20,000 cash or $40,000 secured bond.

However, Caguana Uzho's charges did not end there.

The day after his arrest, on Sunday, June 9, Carmel Police also received a stolen vehicle report in the same area of the burglary and found that he had allegedly stolen a second victim's car before committing the burglary, the department said.

The victim's vehicle was found to have minor damage. Further charges are now pending against Caguana Uzho, police said.

