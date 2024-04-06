Man Nabbed For Attempted Rape In Orange County

After completing the five-week investigation, New York State Police say it determined Putnam County resident Ravi Masand, age 46, traveled in his vehicle from his residence located in the hamlet of Mahopac to Orange County with the intention to meet a 10-year-old Middletown girl to engage in various sexual acts.

Masand planned to produce, sell, and distribute sex videos and images of the girl, said police.

Masand was arrested on Thursday, April 4 after a search warrant was executed for his residence in the Town of Carmel.

He was charged with:

Attempted rape in the first degree, felony;

Attempted criminal sex act in the first degree, felony;

Attempted endangering the welfare of a child, a

misdemeanor.

Masand was arraigned in the City of Middletown Court and remanded to Orange County Jail instead of bail.

The State Police is asking anyone with further information to contact the State Police barracks in Middletown at 845-344-5300 and reference SJS number 11874392.

The investigation was conducted by:

New York State Police – Troop F,

Middletown Bureau of Criminal Investigation,

New York State Police Computer Crimes, Major Crimes, Community Stabilization, and Violent Gang Narcotic Enforcement units.

