Man Nabbed After Stabbing Victim Outside Hudson Valley Bar, Police Say

A 25-year-old man faces an assault charge after allegedly stabbing a victim outside of a bar in Northern Westchester, police announced.

The incident happened outside of the&nbsp;My Second House Bar in Cortlandt on Crompond Road, police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Peekskill resident Luis Contreras Paredes was arrested on Wednesday, May 29 in connection with an assault that happened outside of the My Second House Bar in Cortlandt at 2141 Crompond Rd., New York State Police announced on Friday, June 21. 

According to police, Contreras Paredes was involved in a physical fight outside the establishment and stabbed a victim. 

He was later charged with second-degree assault and turned over to the custody of Westchester County Corrections for an active unrelated arrest warrant, police added. 

