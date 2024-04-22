Hudson Valley Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash

The crash occurred in Ulster County around 12:30 p.m., Saturday, April 20, in Mamakating on Mamakating Road near the intersection of Sky Top Road.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 Harley Davidson, driven by Orange County resident Kevin Epstein of Pine Bush, was traveling West on Mamakating Road when he lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected.

Epstein was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

