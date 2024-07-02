Hudson Valley Man Armed With Knife Holds Police At Bay For 5 Hours

The incident occurred in Dutchess County at around 11 a.m. on Monday, July 1, on Route 44 in Pleasant Valley.

According to Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, and detectives responded to a residence on Route 44 in the Town of Pleasant Valley to serve an arrest warrant.

Shortly after the arrival of law enforcement, the wanted man armed himself with a knife and barricaded himself inside a room within the residence, police said.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit, K9 Unit, Crisis Negotiation Unit, and Unmanned Aircraft Unit were dispatched to assist.

After a lengthy standoff with the man spanning more than five hours, members of the Emergency Service Unit entered the room and took him into custody.

Watterson said the man was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital for a mental health evaluation, and they remain there at this point.

Criminal charges are expected to be filed at a later time.

The man has not been identified by police.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Pleasant Valley Fire Department members for their assistance throughout the incident.

