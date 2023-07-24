Man Nabbed With Chicken, Stolen Van From Boys Camp In Region, Police Say

Sullivan County resident Jimmy Pagan, age 58, of Swan Lake, a hamlet of Liberty, was busted on Friday, July 21 after police noticed he looked like a man wanted for the break-in.

The incident took place around 4:30 a.m., Friday when the video security shows Pagan enter the building of the Satmar Boys Camp at the site of the former Stevensville Hotel on Briscoe Road in Swan Lake, said Sullivan County Undersheriff Eric Chaboty.

Police reviewing the video said Pagan can be seen taking the raw chicken which was thawing on a counter and then a set of keys and driving off in a 2020 Honda Odyssey, Chaboty said.

Later in the day, while on patrol on Birch Lane in Swan Lake, an officer spotted Pagan who matched the description of the early-morning burglary.

Chaboty said deputies found the Honda Odyssey in a field behind Pagan's home with the license plates removed and were even able to recover the box of chicken.

Pagan was charged with felony burglary and grand larceny and petit larceny.

He was arraigned in the Town of Neversink court and sent to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bail.

