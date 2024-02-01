Mostly Cloudy 40°

Man From Region Nabbed After Police Pursuit In Stolen Vehicle, Police Say

A man from the region was nabbed for allegedly stealing a vehicle after fleeing from state police.

 Photo Credit: New York State Police
Kathy Reakes
The incident began in Putnam County on Wednesday, Jan. 31 in Brewster on westbound I-84 after New York State Police spotted a vehicle matching the description of a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash.

According to Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police, the driver identified Sullivan County resident Holden Gioia, age 40, of Liberty, refused to stop for the trooper who attempted to pull him over. 

The trooper was notified that the vehicle was also stolen in Brewster, as the chase continued to Orange County and ended in the city of Newburgh where the driver attempted to flee but was captured after a brief foot pursuit, Hicks said.

Gioia was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of stolen property
  • Unlawful fleeing of an officer in a vehicle
  • Reckless driving

He was arraigned in East Fishkill Court and turned over to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office for the stolen vehicle investigation. 

