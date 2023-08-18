Man Found Lying On Hudson Valley Roadway Dies In Hit-Run-Crash, Police Say

Orange County resident Walter Weiser, age 65, of Monroe, was found around 7:50 a.m., Friday, Aug. 18 on Old Little Britain Road near Unity Place in the town of Newburgh.

When the town of Newburgh Police officers responded they found Weiser lying next to a gray 2007 Suzuki Reno that was facing westbound on the side of the road, said Lt. Peter Talarico of the town of Newburgh Police.

Town of Newburgh Emergency Services attempted to render aid, but Weiser was pronounced dead on the scene, Talarico said.

A preliminary investigation found that it appears Weiser was attempting to change a tire when he was hit by a passing vehicle that did not stop, Talarico said.

Town of Newburgh Police are requesting that anyone who may have information or traveled in the area in that time frame, please call the department's Detective Division at 845- 564-1100.

In addition, if you live or work in that area, police are canvassing the area for cameras before and after the event.

Police are also asking for any dash camera video.

The department was assisted at the scene by the Goodwill Fire Department and Mobile Life Services.

New York State Police reconstruction experts are also assisting in the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

