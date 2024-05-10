Man Crushed, Killed In Freak Accident At Hudson Valley Business

The incident occurred in Orange County around 9:15 a.m., Thursday, May 9, at YRC Freight, 1000 Homestead Ave., in Maybrook.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, a preliminary investigation found that Stanley Weglarz, of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, was assisting in the yard directing trucks to trailers when he was struck by a 2014 Freightliner cab that was attempting to hook up to an empty trailer.

Weglarz was found crushed between the cab and the trailer, Nevel said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police were assisted by the Town of Montgomery Police Department and the Village of Maybrook Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.