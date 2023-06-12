Man Charged With DWI After Hitting Car In Hudson Valley Becomes Combative With Cops

The incident took place in Orange County on Sunday, June 11 around 10:25 p.m. in the city of Newburgh.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York State Police, troopers from the Montgomery barracks responded to Lake Drive in the city of Newburgh to assist the city of Newburgh Police with a two-car collision.

Troopers spoke with the driver of a 2019 Acura, identified as Kaleem T. King, age 30, from the city of Newburgh. King was traveling west on Lake Drive when he struck another vehicle that was stopped waiting to make a turn, Nevel said.

While speaking with troopers, it was determined that he was impaired by alcohol, and he was arrested and charged with DWI, Nevel said. While being processed at the barracks in Montgomery, King became irate and combative.

He refused to take any tests and attempted to damage equipment, state police said.

King was eventually processed and additionally charged with obstruction of governmental administration.

He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the city of Newburgh Court in July.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.