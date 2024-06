Late in the afternoon on Wednesday, June 12, in Ulster County, police arrested Michael J. Cook, age 39, of Saugerties.

As a result of an ensuing investigation following the complaint, Cook was charged with sexual abuse and criminal mischief.

Cook was processed at the Saugerties Police Department, arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court, and released on his own recognizance to reappear in court later.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.