Man Accused Of Killing Wife In Rockland

Rockland County resident Warle Fernandez-Arias, age 37, was charged with second-degree murder on Friday, Feb. 23 in Spring Valley after his wife, Carolyn Canela, age 36, was found dead.

According to Spring Valley Police, Canela, who moved to the US from Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, was found when officers responded to a welfare check at 149 Sneden Place West at their Hillcrest Point apartment.

Once inside the apartment, officers found the body of Canela, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Rockland Paramedic Services, police said.

The cause of death will be determined by the Rockland County Medical Examiner's Office, the department said.

Following an investigation, Spring Valley detectives said they believed Fernandez-Arias was responsible for her death.

"This is a homicide investigation and is believed to be domestic-related," the department said.

Police did not release details on how Canela died.

She had lived in the apartment for three years.

Fernandez-Arias is currently in the custody of the Spring Valley Police pending arraignment. A preliminary hearing was set for Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The department is being assisted in the ongoing investigation by the Rockland County Sheriff's Office, Rockland County District Attorney's Office, and the Medical Examiner's Office.

The Spring Valley Police is asking anyone with information to contact Det. Nick Casullo at 845-356-7400 or by email at tips@villagespringvalley.org.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.