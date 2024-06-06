Rain 76°

Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Women In Rockland

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly exposing himself to women walking in a residential area.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge
Kathy Reakes
Email me

The incident occurred in Rockland County on Monday, June 3, in Chestnut Ridge.

According to Lt. Chris Franklin of the Ramapo Police, Orange County resident Joseph Perez, age 31, of Greenwood Lake, was exposing himself while in a vehicle in Chestnut Ridge.

An investigation was conducted by RPD Detectives, which resulted in the identification of the vehicle and the suspect, Franklin said.

On Wednesday, June 5, Perez was arrested and charged with:

  • Five counts of public lewdness
  • Five counts of exposure of a person
  • Two counts of public lewdness
  • Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. 

Protection orders were obtained for each of the victims, and Perez was released on appearance tickets.

