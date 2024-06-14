Man Killed In Hudson Valley Crash With Tractor-Trailer

The incident occurred in Dutchess County at the intersection of Route 22 and Route 55 in the town of Dover, a hamlet of Wingdale, around 3:45 p.m., Thursday, June 13.

According to Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, a 2010 Chevrolet pickup was on Route 55 preparing to enter traffic on northbound Route 22 when it pulled into the path of a 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer.

The collision killed the driver of the pickup, Connecticut resident Joseph W. Hogan of the town of Sherman in Fairfield County, who was pronounced dead at MidHudsosn Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, Watterson said.

The tractor-trailer driver was treated at Vassar Hospital in Poughkeepsie for non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time of the crash, both drivers were the sole occupants of the vehicles.

At this time, no charges have been filed, and the primary factor in the crash appears to be a failure to yield the right of way on the part of a pickup truck, Watterson said.

However, the investigation is continuing by members of the Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Bureau and Crash Investigation Unit.

The New York State Police and J.H. Ketcham Hose Company assisted the Sheriff’s Office.

