Man, 71, Killed In Mountain Bike Accident At State Park In Rockland County

The incident occurred in Rockland County around 3:15 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, at Tallman Mountain State Park in Orangetown.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel with the New York State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed that Alido M. Pavan, of Tenafly, New Jersey, was riding his mountain bike at Tallman State Park when he lost control of his bike, causing him to hit the ground striking his head.

Pavan was wearing biking shoes and was clipped to the bike; he was also wearing a helmet, Nevel said.

Witnesses rushed to Pavan’s aid, called 911, and rendered first aid.

Nevel said State Police arrived on the scene, removed him from the bike, and continued first aid efforts, including CPR.

He was transported to Nyack Hospital by EMS, where he died from his injuries.

