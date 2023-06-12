Mostly Cloudy 76°

Lucky Lotto: $50K Payout For Hudson Valley Player

One lucky person in the Hudson Valley hit the Powerball third-prize winning numbers taking home a cool $50,000.

Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, where a $50,000 third-place Powerball ticket was sold.
Kathy Reakes
The winner purchased the ticket in Orange County at the  Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh for the Saturday, June 10 game, said the New York Lottery.

The winning numbers for the Powerball were 21-32-42-46-50, with a Powerball of 4. To win a third-place prize, players must pick four correct numbers plus the Powerball.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. 

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

