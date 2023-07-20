Lotto Mania Pays Off For Trio Of Hudson Valley Powerball Players Who Win Total Of $1,150,000

New York Lottery officials made the announcement early Thursday, July 20, saying three players managed to pocket $1.150 million for the Wednesday, July 19 game.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game were 7-10-11-13-24, with a Powerball of 24, Lottery officials said.

One player purchased a second-prize ticket worth $1 million in White Plains at the Central Snack Mart Corp., 395 Central Ave.

To win the million, the player had to pick all five numbers, without the Powerball, lottery officials said.

There was also a third-prize winner in Orange County in Newburgh who took home $100,000 by picking four correct numbers and the Powerball and purchasing one Powerplay which doubled the $50,000 winnings.

The ticket was purchased at the popular Smokes 4 Less store at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh.

A second third-prize winner, who also purchased their ticket in Orange County at the Smokes 4 Less Store in Newburgh, won $50,000, lottery officials said.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

