Lost Hikers Rescued By Forest Rangers In Hudson Valley

Two lost hikers in the Hudson Valley were guided to safety by forest rangers as darkness set in the region.

Two hikers were rescued from the&nbsp;Slide Mountain Wilderness Area after they lost site of the trail.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: DEC.gov
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11 in Ulster County in the Slide Mountain Wilderness Area in the town of Shandaken.

According to officials with the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the two hikers, ages 28, and 31, lost the trail and called 911 as darkness began to fall.

Forest Ranger Horn called one hiker’s cell phone and helped guide the pair a short distance back to the trail.

The hikers shared tracking information with Ranger Horn to ensure they made it back to the trailhead. 

At 8:30 p.m., the hikers reached the trailhead where they were met by New York State Police and Shandaken Police. 

No one was injured. 

