Lost Hikers In Region Rescued By DEC Forest Ranger

The incident occurred in Sullivan County at Roosa Gap State Forest in the town of Mamakating around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 22.

Forest rangers from the state Department of Conservation responded to a 911 call from the hikers who said they were lost and couldn't find their way back to the Cox Road trailhead in the forest, said DEC officials.

At 6:30 p.m., Forest Ranger Rusher reached the group from Queens, approximately 2.5 miles from the trailhead, DEC said. The group thought the Long Path was a one-mile loop and had not prepared to be outside in the extremely hot weather.

They had only brought one bottle of water for each person, and one member was dizzy and nauseous due to heat exhaustion.

Rusher provided food, water, and electrolytes to everyone in the group so they could continue hiking down.

At 8:10 p.m., the Summitville Fire Department hiked in with additional water for the group. At 8:45 p.m., the group reached the trailhead and was checked out by EMS.

