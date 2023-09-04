Longtime Hudson Valley Resident Richard Gere Identified As Buyer Of Singer Paul Simon's Estate

The popular actor moved from one Northern Westchester County town to another one early last year when he moved to North Salem after listing his property in Pound Ridge for $28 million. (The Pound Ridge sale price wound up being around $24 million.)

Now, the 74-year-old Gere has been identified as the buyer of a country estate in Fairfield County that was owned by singer-songwriter Paul Simon and his wife Edie Brickell in neighboring New Canaan.

The property was purchased for $10.8 million on Friday, July 1, 2022, according to listing records, Mansion Global reported.

Simon and Brickell had purchased the 32-acre property from the estate of investor Charles A. Dana Jr. for $16.5 million in 2002, according to the report, which noted that Dana had owned the estate for almost half a century.

The Brookwood Lane estate was originally built in 1938.

Now, Mansion Global is reporting that the New Canaan estate was purchased by a trust also associated with the sale of Gere's Pound Ridge property.

The New Canaan estate has two homes with a total of six bedrooms, and 10 bathrooms.

"The first thing we thought when we moved from Manhattan was 'Wow! We have our own park'," Simon, now 81 years old, said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal at the time. "It took half an hour to walk a loop of the property with the dogs.”

