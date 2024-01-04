Man Busted In Hudson Valley Insurance Fraud Case, DA Says

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that Nassau County resident Victor Coles, age 35, of Westbury, was arrested by the multi-agency Orange County White Collar Crime Task Force and charged with insurance fraud.

As alleged in charges filed in court, Coles submitted a written application for car insurance using a false address. As a result of the misrepresentation, the defendant’s insurance premiums were fraudulently reduced by a significant amount.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime,” said Hoovler. “The result of insurance fraud is that everyone else sees their premiums rise, for the ill-gotten gain of the perpetrator. I hope this arrest, and other prosecutions like it stands as a warning to those looking to use fraud to enrich themselves.”

Coles was released on an appearance ticket to appear in court at a later date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.