Line Of Thunderstorms, Some Severe, Will Bring Gusty Winds With Hail Possible

The time frame for storm activity is from the middle afternoon Friday, June 2 into the early overnight hours on Saturday, June 3.

The chance for storms and showers will increase Friday evening. (See the forecast model in the first image above from the National Weather Service.)

The storms will be triggered by a backdoor cold front pushing through from the east.

Widespread high temps in the upper 80s to low 90s are on tap for Friday.

The passage of the frontal system will bring another temperature shift at the end of the week, with a high temperature of around 65 degrees on Saturday, June 3 with mostly cloudy skies. (See the second and third images above from AccuWeather.com.)

There is a slight chance of showers after daybreak Saturday into the middle of the morning.

The overnight low temperature Saturday evening into Sunday morning will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

Sunday, June 4 will be mainly sunny and continued cool with a high temperature in the upper 60s.

