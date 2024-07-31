Line Of Severe Storms With Heavy Downpours Now Sweeping Through: Here's Latest

A radar image of the Northeast at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, shows severe storms marked in red.

Given the current humid air mass, locally heavy downpours are expected, the National Weather Service said.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through the middle of the evening.

About a half-inch of rainfall is expected.

There will be gradual clearing overnight after the system moves out, leading to a mostly sunny day as the calendar flips to August, with a high temperature right around or slightly above the 90-degree mark on Thursday, Aug. 1.

There is just a slight chance of more showers and thunderstorms Thursday night.

The outlook for Friday, Aug. 2, calls for a mix of sun and clouds with a high temperature near 90 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon into the evening.

