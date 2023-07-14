Line Of Severe Storms Sweeping Through Region With More To Come: Here's Latest

A radar image of the region (shown in the first image above) shows the line of storms just before 9 a.m. Friday morning, July 14.

The stormy pattern is expected to linger through Tuesday, July 18. For a look at areas most at risk for flooding through Tuesday, July 18 (shown in dark green), click on the second image above from AccuWeather.com.

"Additional showers and thunderstorms are forecast through the weekend with flooding possible especially considering this area had previous flooding over the last week," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Friday morning.

AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said that a "major concern is that renewed, serious flash flooding can occur in some of the same areas that were heavily impacted by devastating and deadly flooding in the last several days because it will now take even less rainfall to result in dangerous flash flooding in these areas given how saturated the ground is.”

It will be mostly cloudy throughout the day Friday, with a high temperature in the low 80s. Some of Friday's storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, in addition to lightning, thunder, as well as heavy rain.

New storms are likely to pass through Friday evening.

After patchy morning fog, Saturday, July 15 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid-80s. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and showers at night.

Look for mostly cloudy skies on Sunday, July 16 with showers likely during the day and a chance for thunderstorms at night. The high temperature will be in the low 80s.

Monday, July 17 will be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds and a high temperature in the upper 80s before a chance for more showers and thunderstorms returns next Tuesday.

