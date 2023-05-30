Limited Series Starring Robert De Niro To Be Filmed In Hudson Valley

The scenes, meant for the limited series "Article Two," also known as "Zero Day," will be shot in the village of Rye Brook over several days in July 2023, according to the Rye Brook Village Board of Trustees, which voted to approve the filming during their meeting held on Thursday, May 25.

The scene, which will involve a stunt depicting a woman in an Uber being hit by an oncoming train, will be shot on Lincoln Avenue and take place over the following days:

Filming preparation on Wednesday, July 5; Friday, July 7; and Wednesday, July 12;

Filming on Monday, July 10, Tuesday, July 11, and Thursday, July 13;

Restoration on Friday, July 14, and Monday, July 17.

Many of the vehicles involved in the filming process will be parked on the property of SUNY Purchase College. The crew has also reached out to Westchester County Airport to make sure that they are aware of the filming as well.

"Zero Day," a conspiracy thriller, will be De Niro's first television series and will include six episodes directed by Lesli Linka Glatter. A release date has not yet been announced, according to Netflix.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.