You've Probably Never Seen The NYC Skyline Like This Before

There's been a lot of buzz about Hudson Yards , the recently opened residential/retail complex in lower Manhattan featuring the distinctive, interactive public art space known as "Vessel," as it has been temporarily dubbed.

But there's been relatively little talk about how the development, a cluster of towers centered on 10th Avenue and W. 30th St., looks from the Jersey side of the Hudson, the vantage that offers the best view of Manhattan's western edge.

Turns out, that view is kinda freaky, as Jersey City resident Jon Matthias recently discovered.

He took advantage of a nice spring day this month and headed to the gazebo at Riverview Fisk Park in the city's Heights section and noticed that some buildings appeared to be a little, well -- off. (See the photo with this article.)

"At first I thought I was just tired, but my eyes adjusted and either two or more of those buildings are actually designed askew or it's an illusion from that sightline," said Matthias, who also recorded the precise coordinates from where he took the photo -- 40.7442647, 74.0427426.

Darius Sollohub, an associate professor of architecture at NJIT, confirmed that the seemingly titled buildings in the photo are in the Hudson Yards complex. The effect is caused by a subtle tapering of the two towers, Solluhub said.

Solluhub added that the visual effect is virtually unique to this location and likely can't be seen anywhere else in the city, at least from New Jersey. On the city's east side, on the banks of the East River, stand two "dancing towers" known as the American Copper Buildings, which were completed in 2017 and also boast a tapered, off-center design.

Still under construction, the 92-acre Hudson Yards complex is scheduled to be finished in 2026 .

