You May Soon Have To Pay $10 To Drive Into Manhattan Under New Congestion Pricing Plan

Zak Failla
Congestion pricing may be coming to Manhattan.
Photo Credit: YouTube

Driving in Manhattan has always been a frustrating endeavor. It may about to become more costly, as well.

New York State lawmakers have expressed support for a “congestion pricing” plan, which could charge motorists a fee to enter certain parts of Manhattan.

The proposal comes as the city faces a massive shortfall in funds to repair Manhattan’s subway system and improve infrastructure. If approved, motorists would be charged when their vehicle entered the most frequented spots in Manhattan, according to reports released this week.

It is estimated that it may cost more than $10 to drive from 60th Street in Midtown to the Battery. All proposed fees will be imposed on vehicles that enter Manhattan below 60th Street. Congestion fees would begin being collected as of 2021.

If ultimately approved by state lawmakers, New York would become the first state in the country to adopt a congestion pricing policy.

According to reports, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said that politicians have reached a breaking point and have comet o realize that they will need to take certain measures to continue funding the MTA.

Earlier this year, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, while laying out his proposed state budget, said that if congestion pricing fails to gain the approval of lawmakers, subway and bus fares are likely to increase.

The final details for a congestion pricing plan have not yet been released. Lawmakers are attempting to finalize the state budget before the new fiscal year starts on April 1, so the bill could be ready for passage as soon as this week. If the bill passes through both chambers, it would then be passed to Cuomo for his final approval.

