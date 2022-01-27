Yolanda Vega Is Calling It A Career After Decades As Iconic Voice Of New York Lottery

The face, and of course, that voice of I’m Yo-LAHNNN-da Vega is calling it a career and retiring from the New York Lottery.

The New York Lottery announced this week on Twitter, that Vega, age 66, is retiring after 32 years of calling numbers, handing out giant checks, appearing on New Year's Eve in Times Square, and cheering on the Lottery in any way she could.

"Yolanda Vega, our iconic Draw Team member, has retired after an incredible 32 years. We truly hit the jackpot by having her as a part of the New York Lottery family," The NY Lottery wrote in the Tweet before asking Vega's fans to "send her off in the comments" by sharing their "favorite Yolanda Vega memories."

Vega was working as a bookkeeper with no television experience when at the age of 34 she decided on a whim to try out for the job and surprisingly landed the gig.

She went on to become the face and voice of everything lottery with her special way of pronouncing her name with a drawn-out flair.

According to The New York Times, Vega said she began exaggerating her name when one morning she was "hopped up on some espresso," and a program director warned her against it.

But saying she was proud of who she was, Vega went on to continue the signature style that became beloved across the state with many trying to imitate her.

Vega said one of the best parts of the job was getting to meet the new millionaires and introduce them to the public.

Saying they would be so nervous, Vega said she would tell them "Don't look at the audience, don't look at the camera, just talk to me."

On Twitter, hundreds of people wished Vega well saying she was an iconic part of New York as bagels, the subway, and everything that makes state what it is.

Twitter user, @cjg917 put it just right: "Congratulations on your retirement Yolanda. I think I speak for all New Yorkers when I say we are all going to miss you and that personal introduction “I’m Yooolandaaa Vegaaaa”

