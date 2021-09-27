Yale University Student Is Latest Jeopardy! Star, Hauling In $1 Million In 28-Day Win Streak

A Yale University Ph.D. student is the latest Jeopardy! star after earning more than $1 million in a 28-day winning streak.

Matt Amodio is only the third person in the history of the game show to win more than $1 million in regular-season play.

I've felt such tremendous support from the #Jeopardy community, I feel like we're on this run together as a team. Thank you! ❤️



(...but no, I'm not splitting the 💵 amongst us all a million ways, sorry about that...) — Matt Amodio (@AmodioMatt) September 25, 2021

As of Friday, Sept. 24, Amodio won a total of $1,004,000.

"I had this as way beyond my wildest dreams going in," he said, according to an announcement from the show. "I knew it was a possibility, but I thought it was a very remote possibility, and to have it actually happen is unbelievable."

He will appear on the show again on Monday, Sept. 27, and attempt to continue his streak.

In a Q&A with Jeopardy!, Amodio shared his advice for people to succeed on the show.

"Read. That’s the best advice I could give anybody," he said. "Read if you find it mildly interesting, read more about it. If you don’t find it mildly interesting, read more about it. You just need to know more, and then you will find that interesting too."

