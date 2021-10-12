Contact Us
Yale Student Matt Amodio's Jeopardy! Win Streak Ends At 38 Games

Nicole Valinote
Matt Amodio
Matt Amodio Photo Credit: Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

After 38 consecutive wins, Yale University Ph.D. student Matt Amodio's Jeopardy! streak has come to an end.

Amodio placed third in a game on Monday, Oct. 11, ending his record-breaking run.

Only one other contestant has won more consecutive games than Amodio: Ken Jennings, who won 74 consecutive games, Jeopardy! said in an announcement.

“To see myself on this stage at all was an honor,” Amodio said in a statement. “And everything that’s happened since, I just can’t fathom.”

Amodio previously made headlines for being only the third person in the history of the game show to win more than  $1 million in regular-season play.

