'Wow, What An Experience': This Hudson Valley Steakhouse Is Located In Historic Bank Building

Of its more than five dozen locations around the world, none offer the kind of dining experience found at this restaurant in the region.

Westchester County eatery Fogo de Chão in White Plains, located at 235 Main Street, opened in April 2021 inside the historic Bank of New York building, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

A meat-lover's paradise, the steakhouse specializes in the Southern Brazilian cooking technique of churrasco, roasting high quality, simply seasoned cuts of meat over an open flame, according to its website.

Meats are then carved and served tableside by Brazilian-trained gaucho chefs.

Diners who opt for the “Churrasco Experience” are given a card with a red side and a green side. As long as your card is flipped to green, restaurant staff will continue to swing by your table with a mouth-watering selection of fire-roasted meats.

Adorning its menu are meats of all types, including filet mignon, bone-in ribeye, bacon-wrapped chicken and steak, pork ribs, and Wagyu New York Strip.

Entrees include Chilean sea bass, pan-seared salmon, and cauliflower steak.

Guests can also choose from an array of fresh seasonal salads, exotic fruits, vegetables, imported charcuterie, and cheeses.

Those looking for a more casual, relaxed experience can order signature cocktails, South American wines, and smaller, shareable plates in Bar Fogo.

Fogo de Chão is a clear winner with local foodies, having garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews online.

“I'd been to Fogo de Chão before and none like this location in White Plains,” Carla O., of South Amboy, New Jersey, wrote on Yelp.

“This one is stunning and the fact that it's located in the storied Bank of New York building, which is listed in the US National Register of Historic Places- made it that more special!”

Kyle S., of Yorktown Heights, praised the restaurant’s aesthetics, calling the building “beautiful” and the decor “stunning.”

“Wow, what an experience,” he wrote. “The cuts of meat are top notch and charred to perfection. My favorites were the filet mignon, the pork sausage, and the sirloin. Everything that went in my mouth was delicious here.”

Fogo de Chão also has locations in midtown Manhattan and on Long Island, in Carle Place and Huntington.

Find out more on its website.

