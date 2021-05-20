Woody Harrelson Thanks Hudson Valley Restaurant For Providing Food While Filming

Diners and residents might have been a little surprised when they spotted Hollywood star Woody Harrelson strolling down a local Hudson Valley street.

Harrelson, who is filming his new five-part HBO series in Newburgh, Kingston, and Poughkeepsie, was spotted in Beacon on Monday, May 17, where he went to thank a special vegan restaurant that had been providing his food during his stay.

Harrelson made a stop at the popular vegan cafe, Végétalien, where he chatted with the owner, Moises, and thanked them for providing such good food.

"We would like to thank @woodyharrelson for stopping by Vegetalien today," Moises said on Instagram. "Super happy to have a legend like Woody spreading the good word about being vegan ~ rock on Woody!"

The restaurant has been in Beacon since 2017 and is known for its vegan BLT with its homemade "bacon."

Harrelson meanwhile is busy filming “White House Plumbers” a five-part HBO limited series, also starring Justin Theroux.

Set in the early 1970s, the series will tell the true story of former President Richard Nixon and the Watergate scandal that led to his resignation.

