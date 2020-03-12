With Store Shelves Wiped Clean, Here's How To Make Homemade Hand Sanitizer

With commercial hand sanitizing products flying off store shelves as the novel strain of the coronavirus continues to spread around the globe, some have started creating their own, homemade version of the liquid.

Globally, as of Thursday, March 12, there have been 129,589 confirmed coronavirus cases that resulted in 4,749 deaths. In the United States, there have been 1,364 confirmed cases that resulted in 38 deaths.

The Spruce, a website that offers “real-life tips and inspiration to help you make your best home,” has offered tips for how both adults and children can create their own hand sanitizer within minutes.

“The active ingredient in this hand sanitizer recipe is the alcohol, which needs to comprise at least 60 percent of the product in order to be an effective disinfectant,” the website states. “The recipe calls for 99 percent isopropyl alcohol (rubbing alcohol) or ethanol (grain alcohol, most commonly available at 90 percent to 95 percent).”

No other types of alcohol should be used, and if one uses a product that contains a lower percentage of alcohol, one will need to increase the amount of alcohol in the recipe or it won't be as effective.

The recipe, which only requires a bowl, spoon, funnel, bottle, aloe vera and rubbing alcohol can be found here .

