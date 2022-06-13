Winning Take 5 Lottery Ticket Sold At Convenience Store In Hudson Valley

A winning lottery ticket was sold at a convenience store in Westchester County.

New York Lottery announced on Sunday, June 12, that one of the first prize winning tickets valued at $11,074 was sold at Palmer Road Lizzie's, which is located at 468 Palmer Road in Yonkers.

The other two first-prize-winning tickets sold in New York were sold at King Kullen #33, located on Long Island at 460 County Road 11 in Manorville, and R K M LLC, located at 620 Castle Hill Ave. in the Bronx, the lottery said.

