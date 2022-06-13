Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Winning Take 5 Lottery Ticket Sold At Convenience Store In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Palmer Road Lizzie's, which is located at 468 Palmer Road in Yonkers
Palmer Road Lizzie's, which is located at 468 Palmer Road in Yonkers Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A winning lottery ticket was sold at a convenience store in Westchester County.

New York Lottery announced on Sunday, June 12, that one of the first prize winning tickets valued at $11,074 was sold at Palmer Road Lizzie's, which is located at 468 Palmer Road in Yonkers.

The other two first-prize-winning tickets sold in New York were sold at King Kullen #33, located on Long Island at 460 County Road 11 in Manorville, and R K M LLC, located at 620 Castle Hill Ave. in the Bronx, the lottery said.

