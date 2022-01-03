Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Lifestyle

Winning $50K Powerball Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Smokes for Less
Smokes for Less Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Hudson Valley resident is starting the New Year on the right foot after winning $50,000 in the Powerball game.

According to New York Lottery officials, the lucky ticket was sold at the Smokes 4 Less store on Main Street in Fishkill on Saturday, Jan. 1.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 6-12-39-48-50, with a Powerball of 7.

There were no winning tickets for the $518.7 million jackpot which is estimated to be more than $525 million for the Monday, Jan. 3 drawing.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.